Ex-Arsenal Star: I Don’t Want To See Tottenham Relegated

Former Arsenal star Lauren Etame Mayer has expressed his desire for Tottenham Hotspur to avoid relegation from the Premier League in the 2025/26 season, primarily so that Arsenal can continue to beat their North London rivals.



He made these comments as Spurs faced a severe threat of relegation, sitting near the bottom of the table.



Despite his Arsenal loyalty, Lauren, in a chat with The Sun, stated it would be better for Arsenal fans and the Premier League if Tottenham stay up.

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“As an Arsenal fan there is a game we want to see every single season and that is the North London Derby against Tottenham.



“It’s good to be playing your biggest rivals every season. I don’t think Tottenham going down would be good news for Arsenal fans or the Premier League in general.



“It’s good to play them and beat them and I want that to continue.



“Tottenham relegation would be a big shock to the Premier League but preferably I would see them stay up and we take some points off them again next season.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.525 1xbet X Draw 4.775 1xbet Newcastle United 6.65 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Arsenal, Newcastle United has lost by at least 1 goals. Newcastle United under 2.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Newcastle United under 1.5 goals Newcastle United scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.



