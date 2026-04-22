Ex-Arsenal Star: I Don’t Want To See Tottenham Relegated

Former Arsenal star Lauren Etame Mayer has expressed his desire for Tottenham Hotspur to avoid relegation from the Premier League in the 2025/26 season, primarily so that Arsenal can continue to beat their North London rivals.
He made these comments as Spurs faced a severe threat of relegation, sitting near the bottom of the table.
Despite his Arsenal loyalty, Lauren, in a chat with The Sun, stated it would be better for Arsenal fans and the Premier League if Tottenham stay up.
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“As an Arsenal fan there is a game we want to see every single season and that is the North London Derby against Tottenham.
“It’s good to be playing your biggest rivals every season. I don’t think Tottenham going down would be good news for Arsenal fans or the Premier League in general.
“It’s good to play them and beat them and I want that to continue.
“Tottenham relegation would be a big shock to the Premier League but preferably I would see them stay up and we take some points off them again next season.”