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    Ex-Arsenal Star: I Don’t Want To See Tottenham Relegated

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Arsenal star Lauren Etame Mayer has expressed his desire for Tottenham Hotspur to avoid relegation from the Premier League in the 2025/26 season, primarily so that Arsenal can continue to beat their North London rivals.

    He made these comments as Spurs faced a severe threat of relegation, sitting near the bottom of the table.

    Despite his Arsenal loyalty, Lauren, in a chat with The Sun, stated it would be better for Arsenal fans and the Premier League if Tottenham stay up.

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    “As an Arsenal fan there is a game we want to see every single season and that is the North London Derby against Tottenham.

    “It’s good to be playing your biggest rivals every season. I don’t think Tottenham going down would be good news for Arsenal fans or the Premier League in general.

    “It’s good to play them and beat them and I want that to continue.

    “Tottenham relegation would be a big shock to the Premier League but preferably I would see them stay up and we take some points off them again next season.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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