2026 FIBA WWC: D’Tigress Land In Tough Group B With France, Hungary, Korea

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will face France, Hungary, and Korea in Group B at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, Completesports.com.
The draw set up the D’Tigress for early battles with some of the world’s strongest sides.
France, who are ranked number two in the world are clear favourites to top the group.
D’Tigress are ranked eighth globally, but still chasing consistency at elite level.
South Korea (15th) and Hungary (19th) add depth and unpredictability.
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Rena Wakama’s team booked their place in the tournament by claiming the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title for a record fifth straight time last year.
Hosts Germany will take on Japan, Spain, and Mali in Group A.
Group C comprises of Belgium, Australia, Puerto Rico, and Turkey.
Defending champions United States of America are in Group D with China, Czech Republic, and Italy.
The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup will be held in Berlin, Germany from September 4 to 13, 2026.
By Adeboye Amosu