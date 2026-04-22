2026 FIBA WWC: D’Tigress Land In Tough Group B With France, Hungary, Korea

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will face France, Hungary, and Korea in Group B at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, Completesports.com.

The draw set up the D’Tigress for early battles with some of the world’s strongest sides.

France, who are ranked number two in the world are clear favourites to top the group.

D’Tigress are ranked eighth globally, but still chasing consistency at elite level.

South Korea (15th) and Hungary (19th) add depth and unpredictability.

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Rena Wakama’s team booked their place in the tournament by claiming the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title for a record fifth straight time last year.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet RB Leipzig 1.383 1xbet X Draw 5.54 1xbet Union Berlin 8.9 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights RB Leipzig over 0.5 goals RB Leipzig scored more than 0.5 goals in all of the last 10 home matches. RB Leipzig -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Bundesliga away matches, Union Berlin has lost by at least 1 goals. Over 1.5 goals 9 of the last 10 RB Leipzig's home matches ended with more than 1.5 goals.

Hosts Germany will take on Japan, Spain, and Mali in Group A.

Group C comprises of Belgium, Australia, Puerto Rico, and Turkey.

Defending champions United States of America are in Group D with China, Czech Republic, and Italy.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup will be held in Berlin, Germany from September 4 to 13, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



