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    Super Falcons Climb To 36th Spot In Latest FIFA Ranking

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
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    Super Falcons

    Nigeria’s Super Falcons moved to 36th position in the lastest women’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, on Tuesday.

    Justine Madugu’s side were previously ranked 37th, and climbed just one spot in the latest ranking.

    The current African champions were last in action in an international friendly against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in March.

    The Super Falcons also maintained their position as the number one team in Africa.

    Read Also:Top 7 Super Eagles Number 9s In Modern AFCON History | Osimhen, Ighalo, Aghahowa & More

    South Africa, Ghana, Morocco, and Zambia complete the top five teams on the continent.

    Spain maintained their position as the highest ranked team in the world, with the United States of America in second.

    England, Germany, and Japan complete the top five teams in the world.

    The next FIFA women’s world ranking will be released on Tuesday, 16 June, 2026.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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