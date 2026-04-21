More Clubs Join Super Eagles Defender Chase

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has continued to be a subject of interest from clubs across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fernandez has caught the eye with his impressive performances for the Light Blues this season.

The centre-back arrived the Ibrox from English League One club, Peterborough United last summer.

The 24-year-old was named in the Scottish Premiership PFA Team of the Season last week.

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Premier League clubs; Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham United, and Everton have all been linked with Fernandez.

Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord are also reportedly interested in the player.

There is also interest from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge are also pursuing Fernandez.

Rangers are expected to demand around €35m for the Nigeria international.

By Adeboye Amosu



