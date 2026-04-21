NFF, Players Responsible For Eagles’ Failure To Qualify For 2026 World Cup –Ogu

Former Nigerian international John Ogu has blamed both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the players for the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



Recall that the three-time AFCON champions failed to qualify for the tournament after losing to DR Congo on penalties (4-3) following a 1-1 draw in the African play-offs in November 2025.



Ogu, in a chat with Brila FM, stated that structural issues within the NFF, alongside a lack of necessary commitment and fighting spirit from the players, were behind their failure.

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“The people running our football aren’t football oriented, they don’t understand things about football, that’s my own opinion.



“For instance in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o is their FA President, he understands football. You as a football player, if you think that you are doing your country a favour, they won’t invite you, it happened with André Onana.



“I feel like people running our football need to do better. NFF can put the blame on the players as well.



“NFF is more of the structure. I won’t even put the whole blame on the NFF because you know why? Representing Nigeria is a dream come true.



“They do their best, it might not be enough, but they do their best.”



