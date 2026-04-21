Championship: Blackburn Must Fight For Survival Points Against Sheffield United — Alebiosu

Ryan Alebiosu has said it is important for Blackburn Rovers to put up a good fight in their remaining games in the Championship this season to avoid the drop.

Rovers will be away to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Michael O’Neill’s side sit in 21st position on the table with 49 points from 44 matches.

Alebiosu Rallies Teammates

“Every point is so valuable,” Alebiosu was quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We need everything we can get to survive. It’s a good point even if we were so close to three.”

More Fight Needed

Blackburn were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry City last Friday, with Alebiosu the biggest performer on the night.

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The Nigeria international is confident that more performances like against the Sky Blues will see Rovers retain their second-tier status.

“I think performances like that and we’ll be fine. The boys were together and the substitutes coming on made a difference. The whole togetherness from the start to the end.

“If we take that to the next two games, we will be fine, 100%.

“It’s frustrating to give away that goal in the last five minutes. It’s a point and we have a huge game now on Wednesday that we’re looking forward to.

“We played a good game, we got ourselves ahead. We knew it wouldn’t be easy and they wanted to come here to get promoted. It was a great performance, the last five minutes is just frustrating, it’s minor details.

“These last few games are big games for us. We have to win our battles. They dug deep and we’re raring to go.”

By Adeboye Amosu



