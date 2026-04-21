Top 7 Super Eagles Number 9s In Modern AFCON History | Osimhen, Ighalo, Aghahowa & More

The Super Eagles’ famous #Number9 role has produced some of the most exciting strikers in #AFCON history. From the explosive pace of Obafemi Martins to the clinical finishing of Odion Ighalo and the modern dominance of Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s attack has evolved across generations.

In this video, we rank the Top 7 Super Eagles Number 9s in modern AFCON history, highlighting their goals, impact, and defining moments from 2000 to date. Featuring legends like Julius Aghahowa, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Emmanuel Emenike, and more, this breakdown reveals how Nigeria’s striker role has changed over time.

Related: AFCON 2025 RECAP: Top 10 Standout Stars Who Dominated The Tournament

Interestingly, statistics show that Nigeria has not always relied heavily on strikers, with midfielders and wingers often leading the scoring charts. Yet, these Number 9s delivered when it mattered most on Africa’s biggest stage.

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Who is your greatest Super Eagles Number 9? Let us know in the comments!

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#AFCON2025 #AfricanFootball #Osimhen #Ighalo #Aghahowa #Yakubu #Emenike #ObafemiMartins #NaijaFootball



