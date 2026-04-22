Chelsea Must Buy Experienced Players –Di Matteo

Chelsea great Roberto Di Matteo has advised the Blues management to change their transfer policy if the team must challenge for the Premier League title.



Recall that the London club’s season hit a new low as they lost for the fifth league game in a row without scoring in a dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton.



It’s the first time the Blues have endured such a barren run since 1912 as head coach Liam Rosenior faced chants from the away end to be sacked.



Reacting after the game, Di Matteo, who guided Chelsea to Champions League glory as manager in 2012, said “inconsistency” was understandable given the young age of the squad.



He advised the club to invest more in buying experienced players.

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“I think the owner just said it last week. On the weekend he said that they’re probably going to look at changing the transfer policy a little bit,” Di Matteo told AFP.



“I think it’s vital. If you want to have a little bit more consistency, if you want to be able to challenge, maybe for the Premier League, you need to have a good balance.



“You need very good, young, talented players, but you also need a little bit of experience within the team.”



“You take over a team that was built for a different coach, with a different system,” he said.



“It’s always hard to be able to put your print on the team during mid-season. Everybody expects you to get it going straight away.



“I guess next season we’ll be able to see his team make some adjustments to the way the team (plays) or (bring in) the players to play his system.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Newcastle United 2.509 1xbet X Draw 3.735 1xbet Brighton & Hove Albion 2.864 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Brighton over 0.5 goals Brighton scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Draw Brighton has drawn 3 of their last 5 meetings against Newcastle United. BTTS Yes In 8 of the last 10 Newcastle United's home matches, both teams scored.



