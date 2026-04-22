Cucurella’s Barber Leaks Chelsea Team News Hours Before Brighton Clash

Marc Cucurella’s barber, of all people, leaked Chelsea’s team news for their clash with Brighton, The Sun reports.

The Spaniard’s barber posted the news to X earlier today, saying “Palmer & Joao Pedro both injured. There’s your exclusive” alongside a picture of Cucurella having his hair trimmed.

Incredibly, the news was later confirmed with neither player in the match day squad.

Palmer missed Chelsea‘s trip with a hamstring injury, a huge blow to the Blues’ Champions League hopes.

The Chelsea and England number 10 didn’t even travel to the south coast, as Liam Rosenior‘s attacking injury crisis has gone from bad to worse.

Also Read: No Plans To Leave Chelsea –Palmer

Palmer, 23, was not spotted getting off the team bus after there were concerns raised earlier in the day that he would be missing the game.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.767 1xbet X Draw 4.06 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.925 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Nottingham Forest over 0.5 goals Nottingham Forest scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 10 away matches. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea.

Palmer played the full match against Man Utd on Saturday.

It’s not the first time Chelsea have faced a problem with team news being leaked this season.

In both the home and away matches against PSG, team news was leaked by a mole before Liam Rosenior claimed the leak came from someone external to the club, not a player.

This time, that will be much harder to deny.

The injury comes at a terrible time for the Blues and Rosenior, who are in desperate need of a goal.

The lack of goals struck again against Brighton with Chelsea losing 3-0 and dropping to seventh in the table.



