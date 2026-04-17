No Plans To Leave Chelsea –Palmer

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has debunked reports circulating in the media that he has plans to leave the club.



Despite Chelsea’s challenging season, Palmer expressed excitement about the team’s future, the FA Cup, and building a squad capable of competing for trophies.



He made this known in an interview with The Guardian, where he clarified that he is settled at Chelsea.



“Everyone just talks.

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“When I see it I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.



“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final (against Leeds) and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.



“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.



“Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.148 1xbet X Draw 3.71 1xbet Manchester United 3.57 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.



