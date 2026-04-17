Onyeka Helps Coventry Draw At Blackburn, Earn EPL Return After 25 Years

Frank Onyeka was in action as Coventry secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years after Bobby Thomas’ late equaliser snatched a 1-1 draw away to Ryan Alebiosu’s Blackburn.

While Onyeka was taken off in the 62nd minute, Alebiosu saw action for 90 minutes.

Coventry only needed one point from Friday’s fixture to seal promotion but looked like being denied after Ryoya Morishita gave Blackburn the lead, before Thomas rose highest to nod in from a free-kick six minutes from time to earn his side the much needed draw.

Coventry last played in the Premier League in 2001, when they were relegated from the English top flight having been a permanent fixture since its foundation in 1992.



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The Sky Blues’ lowest ebb came when they dropped into League Two in 2017 but they have fought their way back and, after losing to Luton in the play-off final in 2023, have stormed the Championship under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard this season to secure their Premier League return with three matches to spare.

They will have to wait to secure the title, with second-placed Ipswich now 11 points behind with five matches to play.

Also, the draw may be crucial for Blackburn’s chances of avoiding relegation as they are five points clear of the bottom three after a fourth home game without a loss.



