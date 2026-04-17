Coventry City Star Talks Up Partnership With Onyeka

Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni has talked up his partnership with Nigeria international Frank Onyeka.

Onyeka linked up with the Sky Blue on loan from Premier League club Brentford in January.

Rudoni has formed a good partnership with the 28-year-old in Coventry City’s midfield.

Lampard’s team have also secured eight wins in the 11 matches the midfielder has played in.

Read Also:Gençlerbirliği Drop Onyekuru For Crucial Galatasaray Clash

Ahead of Friday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers at the Ewood Park, Rudoni labelled Onyeka his best mate.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Brentford FC 2.176 1xbet X Draw 3.8 1xbet Fulham FC 3.415 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Fulham win Fulham has won 3 of their last 5 meetings against Brentford. Fulham -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Brentford, Fulham has won by at least 1 goals. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 Fulham's away matches, both teams scored.

Rudoni Hails Onyeka

“Tank’s [Onyeka], is like my new best mate. I love him, we have so much quality on the pitch,” Rudoni said during his interaction with the media.

“I’ve been in there with Tank and Grimesy in midfield, we have a good relationship. I can always stand in the pocket, and wait for Frank to demolish someone and give me the ball.

“It makes my life easy playing with him. He’s such a physical presence and he’s so good at winning the ball back and upping the tempo in a press, winning the ball as quick as possible.

“He’s a top player, played several Premier League games, and that experience shows. Off the pitch, he’s a chill guy as well.”

By Adeboye Amosu



