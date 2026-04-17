Mix Martial Arts To Feature At 2026 National Sports Festival

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Officially Confirmed as a Compulsory Sport for the 26th National Sports Festival – Enugu 2026

The Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF) is proud to announce that Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has been officially included as a compulsory sport at the 26th National Sports Festival, scheduled to take place in Enugu in 2026.

This landmark decision by the National Sports Commission marks a significant milestone in the growth, recognition, and institutionalization of MMA in Nigeria. It affirms the sport’s rising prominence and its acceptance as a key component of the nation’s sporting ecosystem.

As the national governing and development authority for MMA in Nigeria, NMMAF continues to engage with state associations, athletes, coaches, and stakeholders nationwide to ensure seamless participation, talent development, and the successful delivery of MMA events at the Festival.

This inclusion creates a structured pathway for athletes across all states and further reinforces Nigeria’s position within the global MMA community through NMMAF’s affiliation with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), the global governing body for amateur MMA.



