Gençlerbirliği Drop Onyekuru For Crucial Galatasaray Clash

Gençlerbirliği head coach Volkan Demirel has dropped Henry Onyekuru for his side’s crucial league clash with leaders Galatasaray.

Demirel declared that he is unhappy with Onyekuru’s form.

“We are not satisfied with his performance,” he told Fotomac.

“Onyekuru is our player, he has one more year on his contract.

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“I got a good performance from him in one match where I played him, and I put him back on the field in the Başakşehir match. But I didn’t get the performance I wanted in that match. In my subsequent report, I stated that I had other thoughts, but it went in different directions.

“Onyekuru is our football player. If he performs well, I will support him. Because I want to get performance from every player.”

The 28-year-old joined the Red and Black on a free transfer last summer .

The striker has made 17 league appearances for the club without a goal or an assist to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu



