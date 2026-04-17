Alebiosu Fit For Blackburn Rovers Vs Coventry City

Blackburn Rovers Michael O’Neill believes Ryan Alebiosu will be fine to feature against Coventry City at the Ewood Park on Friday (today).

Alebiosu was forced off at half-time in Rovers’ midweek defeat at Southampton after falling awkwardly in a battle with Ryan Manning.

O’Neil says the Nigeria international is available for selection against the Sky Bet Championship leaders.

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“Ryan came through training today having come off in the game on Tuesday night, so that was a bonus,” O’Neill reported to RoversTV.

Alebiosu has registered one goal and four assists in 38 league appearances for Rovers this season.

The Blue and Whites, who are currently battling relegation sit in 20th position on the table with 48 points from 43 matches.

Coventry City need one point from the game to confirm their promotion to the Premier League.

By Adeboye Amosu





