Fernandez Makes Scottish Premiership Team Of The Season

Emmanuel Fernandez has been included in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season, Completesports.com.

Fernandez earned recognition from his fellow professionals after an outstanding season at the heart of Rangers’ defence.

The 24-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues and is the only Rangers player named in the selection.

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His excellent form was rewarded recently with an international debut for Nigeria.

Fernandez Reacts To Nomination

“I am delighted to be included in the PFA Team of the Year and it means a lot to me. I have enjoyed my debut season with Rangers, and it has gone better than I ever dreamed it could,”he told the club’s official website.

“I would like to thank the gaffer and his coaching staff for believing and trusting in me, my teammates for all their support, as well as our amazing fans who have backed me since I joined the club.”

Fernandez joined the Gers from League One club Peterborough United last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



