Ofili: Olopade Urges Sprint Star To Return To Team Nigeria Fold

NSC Reaffirms Support For Ofili After Allegiance Switch Setback

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has emphasised that Nigeria remains fully supportive of Favour Ofili and is eager to welcome her back into the national team fold.

Olopade restated the commitment of the NSC to the Nigerian sprint sensation, Ofili, following the decision of World Athletics to decline her request for a transfer of allegiance to Turkey.

Ofili Told ‘Home Is Waiting’ Amid Emotional Appeal

“She’s our daughter. We love her so much and I’ve always said we must speak to her to come home. I am urging Ofili and those close to her that home is waiting for her,” Hon. Olopade said.

Also Read: World Athletics Rejects Ofili’s Request To Switch Allegiance To Türkiye

“Don’t be dejected or angry. Know that we love you and we still want you back. We promise you all the support that you require to shine at the Olympics in two years’ time.”

NSC Promises Enabling Environment For Athletes’ Success

The NSC recognises the complexities athletes face in making career decisions and reiterates its commitment to fostering a supportive and enabling environment where talents like Ofili can excel at the highest level.

He further underscored the importance of sustained collaboration with sports federations and key stakeholders to ensure that Nigerian athletes receive the resources, welfare, and institutional backing needed to succeed on the global stage.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



