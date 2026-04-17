Kroos: Why Atletico Madrid Won’t Win Champions League

Real Madrid great Toni Kroos believes it will be difficult for Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League if the team fail to change their style of play.



Kroos made this known on the backdrop of Atletico Madrid’s qualification for the semi-finals of the competition after eliminating Barca 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final.



Speaking with DAZN, Kroos stated he does not believe Atlético Madrid will win the Champions League.

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“It’s just a personal opinion, but I think Atlético Madrid won’t win the Champions League. There are teams in the competition that play better than them.



“I think Barça was the better team, but when you spend so much time with one less player, it’s very difficult.



“Atleti always knows how to defend a result very well, and with the advantage from the first leg, plus the sending-off, they had a significant advantage to advance to the semifinals.



“Barça’s defence is very exposed. It happened to them last year against Inter and this year against Atleti. As I said before, if they don’t change their style of play, they’re not going to win a Champions League.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.005 1xbet X Draw 3.37 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.59 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid win Atletico Madrid has won all of their last 4 home meetings against Arsenal. Atletico Madrid -0.5 In 6 of the last 9 UEFA Champions League home matches, Atletico Madrid has won by at least 1 goals. Atletico Madrid -2.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid has won by at least 3 goals.



