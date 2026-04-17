NPFL: Golden Boot Not My Priority — Ikorodu City Forward Arumala

Joseph Arumala says he is not putting himself under pressure in the race for the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Golden Boot this season.

The Ikorodu City striker currently sit at the top of the top scorer’s chart with 12 goals.

Arumala has the experience duo of Rangers International striker Godwin Obaje and Emeka Obioma of Abia Warriors breathing down his neck.

The former Golden Eaglets striker is however unfazed, and declared that he is only focused on helping his club finish as high as possible.

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‎”I just want to enjoy the remaining games of the season. I am not targeting any number of goals but I just want to help my team do well so that we can finish the season very well. For me, it is a game at a time,” Arumala told NPFL.com.ng.

‎”In football anything can happen, so it is still an open race.”

‎Arumala stated that he is not setting a target for a particular number of goals but just wants to enjoy himself.

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‎”I just want to enjoy the remaining games of the season. I am not targeting any number of goals but I just want to help my team do well so that we can finish the season very well. For me, it is a game at a time,” he said.



