Saka Won’t Be Available For Man City Clash –Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka will be out of the Gunners’ Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.



The 24-year-old winger has been sidelined with an Achilles issue since the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on March 22, 2026.



This is a major blow for the Gunners, who are currently six points clear at the top of the table but facing a crucial title-defining match without one of their key attackers.

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Speaking in a press conference, Arteta stated that Saka won’t make Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.



“Bukayo is out. That is for sure.



“With B, we are handling it to protect the play first of all and then to perform as well as he possibly can. The idea is that we can possibly deliver that, so that’s a challenge.



“He’s just starting to do some stuff so let’s see that progression, how quickly we can go through it and then wait. But at the moment it’s not available.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.901 1xbet X Draw 3.76 1xbet Arsenal FC 4.47 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Arsenal over 0.5 goals Arsenal scored more than 0.5 goals against Manchester City in 3 of their last 5 meetings.



