Alcaraz Pulls Out Of Madrid Open

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has announced that he will not be participating in the 2026 Madrid Open due to a persistent wrist injury sustained in Barcelona.



The world No. 2, who also withdrew last year, cited the need to prioritize his health over the “slightly more serious” injury, aiming to be fit for the French Open.



He made this known via his official X handle on Friday.

Read Also:Aina Gets Very Good Rating In Forest’s Europa League Second Leg Win Against Porto



“There are some news that are incredibly hard to share. Madrid is home, one of the most special places on my calendar, and that’s why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row,” Alcaraz wrote on social media.



“It hurts especially not to be in front of my people, in a tournament that means so much. Thank you for the unwavering affection, and I hope we see each other soon ❤️”



Alcaraz made a perfect start to his season at the Australian Open, where he completed the Career Grand Slam before lifting another trophy in Doha.



After a semi-final showing in Indian Wells and a third-round exit in Miami, he fell to rival Jannik Sinner in the Monte-Carlo final, which also served as a battle for the No. 1 spot in the PIF ATP Rankings.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Barcelona 1.281 1xbet X Draw 7.6 1xbet RC Celta de Vigo 9.65 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona win Celta Vigo has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona, Celta Vigo has lost by at least 1 goals. FC Barcelona -0.5 In all of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports home matches, FC Barcelona has won by at least 1 goals.



