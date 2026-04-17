Arteta Reveals How Arsenal Plan To Approach Man City Clash

Mikel Arteta has vowed Arsenal will play to win in Sunday’s Premier League title showdown at Manchester City.

The Gunners travel to Etihad Stadium holding a six-point lead over City — who have a game in hand — as they seek their first league crown in 22 years.

Arsenal have not won at City since January 2015 and a draw would ensure the title race remains solely in their hands with five games to play.

However, Arteta said in his pre-match presser (via ESPN): “I’m not going to spend one second talking about that. We prepare every game to win, that’s why we are where we are and we’re going to continue to do the same.

“We have earned the right to be in this position, to be challenging and with the possibility to win and the opportunity to win on Sunday, arguably against the best team and the best manager that this league has ever seen.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.901 1xbet X Draw 3.76 1xbet Arsenal FC 4.47 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Arsenal over 0.5 goals Arsenal scored more than 0.5 goals against Manchester City in 3 of their last 5 meetings.

“That’s a huge privilege, and we can’t wait to play the game, and we’re going to prepare the game to win it, that’s for sure, and we see that as a big opportunity for us.”

Guardiola admitted that if City lose on Sunday, the title race is “over” but when asked if he saw the game in those terms, Arteta said: “I don’t know, there are six games to go.

“It’s a really important one for both teams, and it will [influence] the balance a little bit, but winning a game in the Premier League is so tough for everybody, so after this one, they will still have some very difficult matches for all of us, and we’ll have to wait and continue whatever happens.

“Winning at this stage you are a bit closer. If we win the first game in the semifinal of the Champions League we’re going to be closer. That’s for sure and that’s why we want to win the game on Sunday. That’s clear.”



