Mikel Reveals What Arsenal Must Do To Secure Premier League Title

John Mikel Obi has offered Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tips on how his team can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Arsenal suffered a setback in their bid to win the title, following a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners have recorded just one win from their last four games across all competitions.

Manchester City cut their lead at the top of the log to six points following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.908 1xbet X Draw 3.855 1xbet Arsenal FC 4.31 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Arsenal over 0.5 goals Arsenal scored more than 0.5 goals against Manchester City in 3 of their last 5 meetings.

Pep Guardiola’s side will entertain Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday in a clash that could have major consequences for the title race.

Mikel said it is important for Arteta to motivate his players for the task ahead.

”Arteta has to find a way to motivate this team,” Mikel said on Obi One Podcast.

“For me, they look like a team that has run out of ideas. They have no clue. When you watch this Arsenal side, there’s nobody willing to take responsibility on the pitch. There’s nobody willing to be ‘that guy’ who says, ‘I’m going to create the chances; I’m going to make us play well.”



