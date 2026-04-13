UCL: Liverpool Must Be Exceptional To Overcome PSG –Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has disclosed that the Reds must be exceptional if they are to overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg quarter-final of the Champions League at Anfield.



Recall that Liverpool lost the first leg 2-0 in Paris last week.



In a chat with the club’s website, Slot expressed the need for a special performance at Anfield to turn the tie around.

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“We know we need an exceptional performance to go to the next round, but that’s completely normal when you face the champions of Europe.



“We’ve been able to score more than two goals on occasions. But for now let’s just focus on the job on hand, start aggressive and make sure we can get back in the tie and that is by scoring goals.



“I know that they will try and score the first goal, we are going to try as well.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 2.42 1xbet X Draw 4.235 1xbet Paris Saint-Germain 2.733 1xbet



