Olise Should Be Representing Super Eagles, Not France –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has expressed disappointment to see Bayern Munich star Michael Olise represent France instead of the Super Eagles at the international level.



Olise, who was born in England to a Nigerian father and an Algerian-French mother, was eligible to play for Nigeria, Algeria, England, or France.

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On his Global Football Insights Podcast, ahead of Bayern’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, Oliseh praised the former Crystal Palace star’s talent but voiced frustration.



“When I see Olise play, he gets me so angry. I’m just saying this guy should not be wearing the French national team jersey; he should be wearing the green-white-green of Nigeria.



“This is why our people are funny. Some even sent messages asking why I sabotaged us—your son went to play for France. He’s not my son, and his own Olise does not even have an ‘h’ at the end of it.”





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayern Munich 1.534 1xbet X Draw 5.38 1xbet Real Madrid 5.63 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Real Madrid win Real Madrid has won all of their last 4 matches in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid -0.5 In all of the last 4 UEFA Champions League matches, Real Madrid has won by at least 1 goals. Real Madrid to score first Real Madrid scored first in 6 of their last 10 away matches.



