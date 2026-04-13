Onyedika Nominated For Best African Player Award In Belgium

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has been nominated for the prestigious Ebony Shoe Award in Belgium.

The annual prize honours the best African player, or player of African descent, in the Belgian Pro League.

Union Saint-Gilloise forward Promise David, who is of Nigerian heritage, has also been shortlisted.

Other nominees include Zakaria El Ouahdi (Racing Genk), Parfait Guiagon (Charleroi), and Adem Zorgane (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise).

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Onyedika has made 25 league appearances for Club Brugge this season, scoring once.

Fellow Nigerian Tolu Arokodare claimed the award last year.

Former Super striker Daniel Amokachi won the inaugural edition of the award in 1992.

Victor Ikpeba, Godwin Okpara, Celestine Babayaro, and Paul Onuachu are among the other Nigerians who have also claimed the honour in the past.

The winner will be announced at the Hotel Tangla, Brussels on Monday, May 4.

By Adeboye Amosu



