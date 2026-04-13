NPFL: Enyimba Coach Deutsch Insists Relegation Talk Is ‘A Joke’ After Katsina Rout

Enyimba Head Coach, Emmanuel Deutsch Gustavo, has stated emphatically that the People’s Elephant are not a team destined for relegation to the second-tier Nigeria National League (NNL), stressing that the nine-time Nigerian champions possess everything required to retain their top-flight status, Completesports.com reports.

The Cameroonian tactician made this assertion while responding to questions from reporters after his side’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Katsina United in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 34 clash in Aba.

Enyimba Dominate After Early Katsina Pressure

Veteran winger and former Nigeria international, Stanley Dimgba, opened the scoring for the two-time CAF Champions League winners in the 23rd minute despite Katsina United’s early dominance.

Chidera Michael, a rookie from Ozalla Football Academy, doubled the home side’s advantage on the half-hour mark as Enyimba took a comfortable 2-0 cushion into the break.

Also Read: NPFL: Rivers United Reclaim Top Spot, Enyimba Thrash Katsina United

Womah Wilson Eba added the third with a sublime finish 15 minutes from time, sealing Enyimba’s biggest win of the season. The result lifts them to 12th position on the table with 43 points.

Enyimba Will Not Be Relegated – Deutsch

Coach Deutsch did not hide his excitement after the convincing win, insisting that Enyimba will not be dragged into the relegation battle.

“Yeah, that’s what you saw us start today — that Enyimba must not go on relegation,” a delighted Deutsch said when asked about the club’s survival chances.

“Does anybody think that Enyimba will go on relegation? Tell the person he is telling lies. Why would Enyimba go on relegation? Why? Because Enyimba has all it takes to stay afloat — the players are satisfied, they are happy. But you can’t satisfy human beings 100%.”

Coach Reacts To Performance And Goalkeeper’s Heroics

Deutsch also praised his team’s overall performance and singled out goalkeeper Kelvin Ogunga for his penalty save in the 70th minute.

“I’m very comfortable. I feel very happy with the result, but it’s not yet over because there are still four matches to be played.

“We’ve moved up on the table, but we should not remain there. We must work harder to climb further because it’s not yet over.

“The goalkeeper did his job by saving the penalty. The players who scored did theirs. They showed good character on the pitch, and if they continue like this, we’ll achieve something.

“Sometimes they lose a bit of concentration, which is normal in football. You can’t condemn a player completely. Everyone makes mistakes. But we’re happy that the fans and the entire state are delighted with this win.”

People’s Elephant’s Key Moments After Slow Start

Enyimba were initially on the back foot, allowing the Chanji Boys time and space to dictate play with fluid passing in midfield.

Deutsch admitted that such phases are part of the game, noting that Dimgba’s opener and Michael’s second goal turned the tide in their favour.

“I prepared Dimgba all through the week for this match. He gave his best. Even though the first half was not too good, he scored — and that’s what matters.

“When Katsina United were passing the ball, we gave them space. But once we scored the first and second goals, they became disorganised.”

Familiar Faces Trouble Enyimba Early On

Despite the scoreline, Deutsch admitted that Katsina United posed a serious challenge, especially in the first half.

“Remember, there are former Enyimba players — Elijah Akani, Moses Adiuku, Uche Collins, and goalkeeper Zali Abdullahi — now at Katsina United.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Will Never Be Relegated –Unuanel

“They wanted to prove themselves, and that’s what you saw, particularly in the first half.”

Enyimba Focus Shift To Oriental Derby Against Rangers

Looking ahead, Deutsch acknowledged the challenge of facing Rangers in the Matchday 35 Oriental Derby at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“Rangers are fighting to win the league, while we are trying to stabilise. Playing against a team lower on the table is always difficult.

“After our Challenge Cup match, we will prepare a strategy to ensure we get at least a point against Rangers.”

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Cathedral.

No Advantage Playing Behind Closed Doors – Coach Deutsch

Deutsch dismissed suggestions that playing without fans could favour his side.

“There’s no advantage in football. Enyimba also played behind closed doors and Ikorodu City came here and beat us. So where was the advantage?

“You just play your game. The only advantage is when fans push you, but even that is not guaranteed.”

By Sab Osuji



