A former Arsenal footballer has pleaded not guilty to two new allegations of rape, BBC Sports reports.

Thomas Partey, 32, appeared at Southwark Crown Court, where he denied twice raping a woman in London in December 2020.

Partey, who left Arsenal for Villarreal last summer, was charged in July last year with five other counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to allegations dating back to 2021 and 2022.

He has also pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial, originally scheduled for November this year, may now be delayed until January 2027 because of the new allegations.

In total, the footballer has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault involving four women.

On Monday Judge Tony Baumgartner, the Recorder of Westminster, agreed for all the allegations to be tried together.

Partey wore dark grey trousers, a black jumper over a white shirt, and smart black shoes to the court.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.898 1xbet X Draw 3.855 1xbet Arsenal FC 4.365 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Arsenal over 0.5 goals Arsenal scored more than 0.5 goals against Manchester City in 3 of their last 5 meetings.

Also Read: We’re Solidly Behind Partey –Ghana FA

He spoke to confirm his name and enter the two not guilty pleas during the hearing.

Partey did not attend the previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court when the charges came before a judge for the first time, but his lawyer indicated that not guilty pleas would be entered.

He remains on bail during the legal proceedings, with the condition that he does not contact the alleged victims.

He joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a deal worth about £45m, before leaving the club last June and is expected to play for Ghana at the World Cup this summer.

Partey is next due in court for a pre-trial hearing on 14 May.



