Dele-Bashiru Shrugs Off Injury, Named In Lazio’s Squad For Fiorentina Clash

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been named in Lazio’s squad for their upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina, despite recent fitness concerns.

The midfielder missed training sessions in the build-up to the match due to muscle fatigue.

Dele-Bashiru has now recovered in time to travel with the team for the fixture at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Read Also:Galatasaray Struggle Without Osimhen In Kocaelispor Draw — Buruk

However, it remains uncertain whether the Nigeria international will be handed a starting role, with head coach Maurizio Sarri likely to make a late decision on his involvement.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet ACF Fiorentina 2.379 1xbet X Draw 3.25 1xbet Lazio Rome 3.475 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights ACF Fiorentina -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against ACF Fiorentina, Lazio has lost by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 7 of the last 10 Lazio's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Halftime draw Lazio has drawn at halftime in 7 of their last 10 away matches.

Dele-Bashiru has made 17 league appearances for the Biancocelesti this season.

The 25-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist for the Rome club.

Lazio will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches when they face Fiorentina.

By Adeboye Amosu



