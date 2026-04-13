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    Dele-Bashiru Shrugs Off Injury, Named In Lazio’s Squad For Fiorentina Clash

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been named in Lazio’s squad for their upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina, despite recent fitness concerns.

    The midfielder missed training sessions in the build-up to the match due to muscle fatigue.

    Dele-Bashiru has now recovered in time to travel with the team for the fixture at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

    Read Also:Galatasaray Struggle Without Osimhen In Kocaelispor Draw — Buruk

    However, it remains uncertain whether the Nigeria international will be handed a starting role, with head coach Maurizio Sarri likely to make a late decision on his involvement.

    Dele-Bashiru has made 17 league appearances for the Biancocelesti this season.

    The 25-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist for the Rome club.

    Lazio will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches when they face Fiorentina.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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