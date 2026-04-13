Dele-Bashiru Shrugs Off Injury, Named In Lazio’s Squad For Fiorentina Clash

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been named in Lazio’s squad for their upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina, despite recent fitness concerns.
The midfielder missed training sessions in the build-up to the match due to muscle fatigue.
Dele-Bashiru has now recovered in time to travel with the team for the fixture at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
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However, it remains uncertain whether the Nigeria international will be handed a starting role, with head coach Maurizio Sarri likely to make a late decision on his involvement.
Dele-Bashiru has made 17 league appearances for the Biancocelesti this season.
The 25-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist for the Rome club.
Lazio will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches when they face Fiorentina.
By Adeboye Amosu