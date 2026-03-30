Close Menu
    NPFL

    NPFL: Enyimba Will Never Be Relegated –Unuanel

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel says he’s optimistic Enyimba will maintain their top-flight status in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

    Currently sitting 15th on the league table, the People’s Elephant are battling to avoid the drop this ongoing season.

    Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that Enyimba have the experience to fight their way out of the relegation trouble.

    Read Also:Okoye Ruled Out Of Super Eagles Clash Against Jordan Due To Injury

    “This is not the best of times for Enyimba at the moment going by where the team currently sit on the league table.

    “It’s just a few points that separate them from Wikki Tourists, Kwara United, and Remo Stars, a sign that means the team must fasten their belts well.

    “But then, I am still optimistic Enyimba won’t be relegated from the NPFL because they have the experience to maintain their top-flight status. The players also need to put in more hard work to achieve this incredible result at the end of the season.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.