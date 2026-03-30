NPFL: Enyimba Will Never Be Relegated –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel says he’s optimistic Enyimba will maintain their top-flight status in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).



Currently sitting 15th on the league table, the People’s Elephant are battling to avoid the drop this ongoing season.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that Enyimba have the experience to fight their way out of the relegation trouble.

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“This is not the best of times for Enyimba at the moment going by where the team currently sit on the league table.



“It’s just a few points that separate them from Wikki Tourists, Kwara United, and Remo Stars, a sign that means the team must fasten their belts well.



“But then, I am still optimistic Enyimba won’t be relegated from the NPFL because they have the experience to maintain their top-flight status. The players also need to put in more hard work to achieve this incredible result at the end of the season.”



