Okoye Ruled Out Of Super Eagles Clash Against Jordan Due To Injury

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will miss Nigeria’s international friendly against Al-Nashama of Jordan due to injury, reports Competesports.com.

Okoye has been ruled out of the game after sustaining a thigh injury in training, media officer Promise Efoghe confirmed.

The 26-year-old will now head back to Italy to continue his treatment with Udinese.

Head coach Éric Chelle must now choose between Francis Uzoho and Adebayo Adeleye as Okoye’s replacement for the clash against Jordan.

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Uzoho deputised for Stanley Nwabali at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle has 21 players at his disposal following the departures from the camp of defenders Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemaechi (whose wife was delivered of a baby).

The Super Eagles will take on Jordan at the Corendon Airlines Park on Tuesday.

The three-time African champions beat Iran 2-1 in their first friendly at the same ground last week Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



