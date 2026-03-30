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    Friendly: Approach Jordan Game Like Cup Final –Ex-International Advises Eagles

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has advised the Super Eagles to approach the game against Jordan like a cup final.

    Fresh off an opening win, Nigeria will look to take control of the four-nation invitational tournament when they face Jordan on Tuesday evening at Mardan Stadyumu.

    Ranked 26th in the world, the Super Eagles will be favourites against a Jordan side ranked 64th, but they will be wary of the threat posed by a disciplined opponent.

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    Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo urged the Super Eagles to be more consistent in their approach to the game against Jordan.

    ‘There is no big difference between Iran and Jordan in terms of their playing pattern. However, what is more paramount is that the players must approach the game like a cup final despite the fact that it’s just a friendly game.

    “Jordan will be eager to impress because they will be playing at the 2026 World Cup, while Nigeria will be using the game to create some level of understanding and bond among the players.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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