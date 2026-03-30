Barcelona Legend Accuses Arteta Of Using Ferguson Tactic To Win EPL Title

Legendary England and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has accused Mikel Arteta of employing one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most infamous tactics in order to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners are odds-on favourites to be crowned champions of England for the first time since 2004 after opening up a nine-point advantage at the top of the table.

Arteta will, however, be taking absolutely nothing for granted with seven games remaining and his side received something of a wake-up call prior to the international break with a Carabao Cup final defeat reminding them of Manchester City’s capabilities.

Pep Guardiola’s side still have a game in-hand and host the current leaders at the Etihad Stadium in three week’s time when they will hope to cut the lead to at least three points.

Given the workload his squad has already undertaken and the arduous schedule ahead, it has come as little surprise to see so many Arsenal players pull out of their respective international squads over the course of the past week.

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Martin Zubimendi and Piero Hincapie confirmed their intentions to return to London Colney ahead of schedule on Sunday, taking the total number of players who have pulled out to 10.

Quite how injured the walking wounded are remains to be seen but Lineker suspects we will see a fair few recovering in time for Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Southampton this weekend.

“Interestingly a couple of Arsenal players have pulled out of this squad now. Both Saka and Declan Rice have gone,” Lineker told his The Rest is Football podcast (via Metro)

“They joined people like Saliba and Gabriel and one or two other players. I think Arteta is playing a Sir Alex role here.”

Lineker was, of course, making reference to the former Manchester United manager who would often pressure his players, in particular Ryan Giggs, into missing friendly matches for their countries.

“All managers have done that but generally it’s down to the players,” Lineker added.

“The manager would always pressure you to pull out of friendlies in particular. It happened to me a couple of times and on both occasions I said no chance.“



