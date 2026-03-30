Osayi-Samuel Linked With Return To Turkey

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been linked with a return to the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

Osayi-Samuel previously played for Galatasaray’s Istanbul rivals Fenerbahçe before joining Sky Bet Championship Birmingham City.

The Nigeria international has not enjoyed regular playing time since joining City.

The defender who was the target of criticism following City’s 3-1 defeat against Middlesbrough.

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According to Turkish news hub, Fanatik, Galatasaray has listed the player as target for the right-back position.

Hungary star Roland Sallai is currently Galatasaray right back, while Cote d’Ivoire international Wilfried Singo is rumoured to be on his way out of the club on the back of some great displays for the Yellow and Reds.

Osayi-Samuel is a popular figure in Turkey having spent four years with Fenerbahçe.

The 28-year-old has played 22 matches for Birmingham this season and contributed one assist.

By Adeboye Amosu





