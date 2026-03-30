Super Falcons Star Plumptre Starts Injury Rehab In UK

Following successful surgery on her left foot, Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has commenced her rehabilitation programme.

The defender underwent surgery last weekend following the setback.

Plumptre took to social media, opening up about her time back home and the support she has received.

“The most beautiful week back home for surgery,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Grateful to be supported and surrounded by my @ittihadladiesclub family during this chapter and looking forward to the opportunity for more personal and collective growth – the journey.”

Read Also:Super Falcons Defender Undergoes Successful Surgery

The 27-year-old is expected to be sidelined for several months.

This marks the second occasion the former Leicester City player has been ruled out due to injury since joining Al Ittihad.

The versatile sustained a serious injury while in action for the Saudi club in March 2024, shortly after an impressive start to her debut season where she scored eight goals in 12 games.

Plumptre was sidelined for around six months.

She missed the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France due to fitness concerns.

By Adeboye Amosu



