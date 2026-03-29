Man City Stars Informs Club He’ll Leave This Summer

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has told the club that he will leave this summer.

According to CaughtOffside (via shoot.co.uk) Silva has formally told Man City that he will be departing The Etihad when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The report claims that the Portugal international has decided to end his nine-year spell in Manchester after talks with officials at the club.

The 31-year-old joined City from Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2017 and has since enjoyed a hugely successful period in England, scoring 76 goals and registering 77 assists in 449 games for the club across all competitions.

Silva has won 18 trophies during his stint at The Etihad, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

It appears that his time in England is coming to an end, though, and the report claims that the midfielder has attracted interest from clubs in both the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Despite this, Silva is also said to be of interest to clubs in Europe, and the report suggests that the player could opt to continue playing at the highest level for a while longer, as opposed to moving to the United States or Saudi Arabia.



