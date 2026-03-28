Super Falcons Defender Undergoes Successful Surgery

Saudi club Al Ittihad Ladies have confirmed that Nigerian defender Ashleigh Plumptre has successfully undergone surgery on a foot injury, reports Completesports.com.

Plumptre is expected to be sidelined for a few months due to the injury.

It’s the second time the former Leicester City player will be sidelined with an injury since her arrival at Al Ittihad.

Read Also:‘I Was Excited’ — Fernandez Opens Up On Transfer To Rangers

The 31-year-old sustained a serious injury while in action for Al Ittihad in March 2024, shortly after an impressive start to her debut season where she scored eight goals in 12 games.

The versatile defender was sidelined for around six months.

Plumptre missed the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France due to fitness concerns.

She will be aiming to regain full fitness ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for July.

By Adeboye Amosu



