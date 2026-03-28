‘I Was Excited’ — Fernandez Opens Up On Transfer To Rangers

Emmanuel Fernandez has commented on his move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

Fernandez linked up with the Light Blues from English League One club, Peterborough United last summer.

The 24-year-old spent four years with Peterborough before making the switch to the Ibrox.

“May 2025, I think. I was like, ‘Is there interest?’, because you never know until you know, and then some things take longer than expected,” he told Rangers TV.

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“Some things I say that are going to happen, and they never happen.

“So, when I heard about it, I was excited, and I wanted it to happen, because of the size of Rangers and the club, you can’t really say no.

“Once I heard about that, I was excited about it.”

Fernandez has scored five times in 21 league appearances for the Gers.



