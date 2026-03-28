10 Most Capped Super Eagles Players

Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon edged closer to significant international milestones after featuring in Nigeria’s 2–1 friendly win over Iran’s Team Melli in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday.

Their latest appearances underline their growing influence within the Super Eagles setup and place them on the brink of joining an elite group of players who have earned 100 caps for the three-time African champions.

With consistency and longevity increasingly defining international careers, reaching such milestones remains a mark of distinction. Here, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU highlights the 10 most capped players in the history of the Super Eagles.

Ahmed Musa (111 Appearances, 16 Goals)

Ahmed Musa currently holds the record as the most capped Super Eagles player, with 111 appearances.

The versatile forward, who made his debut for the three-time African champions at the age of 17, announced his retirement from international football on 17 December 2025.

The 33-year-old, who currently serves as both a player and General Manager of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars, holds the distinction of being the first Nigerian to score in two FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Vincent Enyeama (101 Appearances)

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers Africa has ever produced. Enyeama was the Super Eagles’ most capped player until he was surpassed by Ahmed Musa in November 2021.

The former Enyimba shot-stopper represented the Super Eagles for 13 years, having made his debut against Kenya’s Harambee Stars in May 2002.

The 43-year-old played at three World Cups (2002, 2010, and 2014) and six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He was part of the Super Eagles side that won the AFCON title in South Africa in 2013.

Joseph Yobo (100 Caps, 7 Goals)

Yobo made history as the first Super Eagles player to reach the 100-cap milestone. He achieved the feat during Nigeria’s Round of 16 defeat to France at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, which was his final appearance for the West Africans.

Read Also:Friendly: Simon, Adams On Target As Super Eagles Beat Iran 2-1

The former defender captained Nigeria to victory at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa and also represented the country at the 2002, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Alex Iwobi (97 Caps, 10 Goals)

The Fulham midfielder made his 97th appearance for the Super Eagles in the friendly against Iran’s Team Melli in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday.

Iwobi represented England at youth level before switching international allegiance in 2015.

The Arsenal academy graduate was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has also featured in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Still only 29, he is widely expected to surpass Ahmed Musa’s all-time appearance record for the Super Eagles.

Moses Simon (96 Caps, 11 Goals)

Another player closing in on 100 appearances for the Super Eagles, the Paris FC star earned his 96th cap against Iran on Friday, scoring the team’s opening goal.

The 30-year-old made his debut for the Super Eagles in an international friendly against Uganda on 25 March 2015.

Injury ruled the winger out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but he has featured in recent Africa Cup of Nations squads.

John Mikel Obi (91 Appearances, 6 Goals)

Mikel’s international career spanned from 2005 to 2019. The former Chelsea midfielder earned 91 caps for the Super Eagles, appearing in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cups.

The 38-year-old was a member of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. He also represented Nigeria at U-17 and U-20 levels, as well as at the Olympic Games.

He is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential midfielders.

Nwankwo Kanu (86 Appearances, 12 Goals)

Nicknamed Papilo, the former striker played for the Super Eagles between 1994 and 2011. He was the joint most capped Nigerian player of all time alongside Muda Lawal until Joseph Yobo surpassed both in 2012.

Kanu rose to global prominence as a teenager, starring in Nigeria’s FIFA U-17 World Cup triumph in 1993.

He also played for top European clubs including Ajax, Inter Milan, and Arsenal.

Muda Lawal (86 Appearances, 11 Goals)

Lawal was the first Nigerian player to feature in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. The late midfielder remains one of Nigeria’s most respected football legends.

He was a key member of the then Green Eagles (now Super Eagles) side that won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil in 1980.

Lawal scored 11 goals for Nigeria.

William Troost-Ekong (82 Appearances, 8 Goals)

Troost-Ekong, who was born into a mixed Dutch and Nigerian family, made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2015.

Read Also:Friendly: Eagles Were Strong, Physical –Ghalenoei Reacts To Iran’s Loss Vs Nigeria

The Al-Ahli (Qatar) defender previously represented the Netherlands at youth level before switching international allegiance.

He holds the record for the most goals scored by a defender in Africa Cup of Nations history, with five, surpassing the previous mark set by Stephen Keshi.

Troost-Ekong confirmed his retirement from international football on 4 December 2025, weeks ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Austine ‘Ja-Jay’ Okocha (73 Appearances, 14 Goals)

Regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time, Okocha earned 73 caps for the Super Eagles, scoring 14 goals.

The midfield maestro was part of the Super Eagles’ “golden generation” that secured Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification in 1994.

Okocha also played a crucial role in Nigeria’s triumph at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and featured in three FIFA World Cup tournaments.



