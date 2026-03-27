Friendly: Simon, Adams On Target As Super Eagles Beat Iran 2-1

Goals from Moses Simon and Akor Adams secured a 2-1 win for the Super Eagles, in Friday’s international friendly game with Iran in Antalya, Turkey.

It is now two wins and one draw in three meetings against Iran for the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle put a strong starting lineup which had Maduka Okoye, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu, Bruno Onyemaechi, Alex Iwobi, captain Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Simon, Ademola Lookman and Adams.

Paul Onuachu, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chidera Ejuke and Frank Onyeka all came on in the second half.

Also, new invitees Emmanuel Fernandez and Chibuike Nwaiwu made their debuts for the Super Eagles in the encounter.

After a even balanced early exchange, the Super Eagles took the lead on six minutes as Simon raced on to Samuel Chukwueze’s pass, beat his marker by cutting inside before hitting a low shot past the keeper.

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In the 14th minute Iran launched an attack but Maduka Okoye got down well to stop a low strike.

Two minutes later Chukwueze went close for the Super Eagles but saw his shot just off the target.

It was the turn of Iran to attack and they wnr close but Semi Ajayi made a tomely block inside the box.

Then in the 33rd minute Akor Adams had a chance to double the lead after out muscling his marker but saw his shot hit the side netting.

The Super Eagles had a bright start in the second half and went close through Lookman but his left foot strike went just wide.

The positive start to the second half by the Super Eagles was eventually rewarded in the 51st minute as Adams connected to Lookman’s defense-splitting pass and slotted past the keeper.

Iran almost pulled a goal back seven minutes after the Super Eagles doubled their lead but Osayi-Samuel made a good block inside the box.

The Iranians continued to push for a goal and once again went close but Nwaiwu got down to head away a dangerous for a corner on 66 minutes.

The resultant corner led to a goal for Iran on 67 minutes, as Taremi reacted quickest to fire the ball home after the initially effort, a header from the corner, hit the cross bar.

In the 71st minute the Super Eagles almost extended their lead as Onuachu headed a cross towards goal but the keeper claimed the ball.

Two minutes later Taremi thought he had equalised after he rounded Okoye and slotted into the net but his effort was disallowed for handball in the buildup to the goal.

With 10 minutes left Lookman tried a shot from just outside the box but it went just off the target.

Few minutes later Ejuke sent in a dangerous cross but it was blocked away by the Iranian defence.

Up next for the Super Eagles is a second friendly game this time against Jordan on Tuesday, March 31, also in Antalya.

By James Agberebi



