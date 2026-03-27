Trabzonspor Applaud Nwaiwu’s Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Trabzonspor have celebrated Chibuike Nwaiwu’s maiden invitation to the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Nwaiwu was handed a late invitation as replacement for the injured Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey on Thursday.

The 22-year-old is now in line to make his first appearance for the Super Eagles in the friendly against Iran on Friday (today).

Read Also:Friendlies: Trabzonspor Defender Nwaiwu Replaces Injured Bassey

Trabzonspor send their best wishes to the former Enyimba star ahead of the game.

“We wish our player Chibuike Nwaiwu, who will be making his debut for the Nigerian National Team, all the best! 🙌,” the Turkish Super Lig club wrote on X.

The defender linked up with the Black Sea Storm from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC in January.

He has made 10 league appearances for Trabzonspor, scoring twice, and providing one assist.

By Adeboye Amosu



