2026 WCQ Play-offs: Jamaica Beat New Caledonia, To Face DR Congo In Final

Jamaica moved one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating New Caledonia 1-0 in the FIFA intercontinental playoff semi-final in Mexico on Friday morning.

The match took place at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico, with the Caribbean side delivering a strong performance to secure their place in the decisive final.

Jamaica entered the clash against New Caledonia as favourites but still needed to produce a disciplined display to overcome their determined opponents.

After an intense contest, Jamaica broke the deadlock when Wrexham forward Bailey Cadamarteri scored in the 18th minute Read.

The victory means the Reggae Boyz will now face DR Congo in the playoff final scheduled for March 31 at the same venue.

Also Read: Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Hopes Dashed As FIFA Confirms DR Congo For Playoff Tournament

The winner of that encounter will earn a place at the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the other semi-final Bolivia edged out Suriname 2-1 and will take on Iraq for a place at the World Cup.

To get to this stage, DR Congo beat Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-3 on penalties after regulation and extra-time finished 1-1 in the African qualifying play-off in Morocco.

DR Congo’s only appearance at the World Cup was at the 1974 tournament held in the former West Germany.



