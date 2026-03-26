Friendlies: Trabzonspor Defender Nwaiwu Replaces Injured Bassey

Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has been called up as a replacement for the injured Calvin Bassey, ahead of the Super Eagles Friendlies with Iran and Jordan.

Nwaiwu’s first call up was announced on the Super Eagles X handle today (Thursday).

Bassey was initially included in the list for the Friendlies but had to pull out due to back injury.

The Super Eagles will take on Iran on Friday, 27 March before facing Jordan on Tuesday, 31 March. Both games will be played in Antalya, Turkey.

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On 3 March 2023, Nwaiwu was called up to the Nigeria U-23 side for the 2024 Summer Olympics – Men’s qualification matches.

The 22-year-old began his senior career in Nigeria with Heartland F.C. in 2021 and on 22 October 2022, he moved to Enyimba and helped them win the 2022–23 Nigeria Professional Football League.

On 4 September 2024, he transferred to the Austrian Football Bundesliga club Wolfsberger AC on a contract until 2027 and started in the final as Wolfsberg won the 2024–25 Austrian Cup, their first ever domestic trophy.

This season, he has scored two goals, provided one assist in 10 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.

By James Agberebi



