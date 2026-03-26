Iwobi Nominated For Premier League March POTM Award

Alex Iwobi has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for March, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi will battle six other players for the award including Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Other players in contention for the individual accolade are ; Everton midfielder James Garner, Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, and Brighton’s Danny Welbeck.

Iwobi was one of the top performers for Fulham during the month under review, scoring once in four league appearances.

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The versatile midfielder’s impressive performances against Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, and Burnley earned him the nomination.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.6 1xBet X Draw 4.72 1xBet Fulham 5.64 1xBet

The Nigeria international scored a stunning goal in Fulham’s 2-1 home win over London rivals,Tottenham Hotspur.

Supporters have until Monday, March 30 to vote for their preferred Premier League Player of the Month on the EA SPORTS website.

The votes will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be revealed next week.

By Adeboye Amosu



