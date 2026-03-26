Everton Enter Race For Super Eagles Defender

Everton have joined the race for Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez, reports Completesports.com.

Fernandez has caught the eye with his impressive performances for the Light Blues this season.

The defender only joined the Scottish Premiership giants from English League Two club, Peterborough United last summer.

The 24-year-old has already established himself as a key figure at the Ibrox, scoring five times in 21 league appearances.

Read Also:Rangers Demand Record Transfer Fee For Fernandez

Fernandez has reportedly attracted the interest of some of Europe’s top sides including Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Bundesliga giants Bayer Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are also rumoured to be interested in the player.

Rangers are open to selling the Nigerian for around €40m, according to TEAMTalk.

He has a long-term contract with the Gers that runs until 2029.

By Adeboye Amosu



