Rangers Demand Record Transfer Fee For Fernandez

Rangers will demand a record transfer fee to sell Emmanuel Fernandez this summer, Completesports.com reports.

The centre-back has caught the eye in his maiden campaign in the Scottish Premiership, after arriving from League One club, Peterborough United last summer.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals in 21 league appearances for the Light Blues.

Fernandez has also earned his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles for the upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

According to TEAMTalk, Rangers have placed a €40m price tag on the centre-back.

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Top Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have so far been linked to Fernandez.

Rangers are reportedly prepared to reject any approach below their valuation for the player.

He has a long-term contract with the Gers that runs until 2029.

By Adeboye Amosu



