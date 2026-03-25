Beşiktaş Interested In Super Eagles Invitee

Beşiktaş are interested in Göztepe midfielder Anthony Dennis, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles invitee has impressed for Göztepe this season, prompting interest from Beşiktaş.

The 21-year-old has scored thrice in 24 league appearances for Göz Göz.

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Beşiktaş reportedly want to acquire the midfielder due to his dynamic and versatile playing style.

Spanish outfit Villarreal, and Bundesliga side Mainz have also been linked with Dennis.

Göztepe are expected to demand around €10m to sell Dennis.

His contract with the Turkish club runs until June 2027.



