Galatasaray President Confirms Osimhen’s Injury Return Date

Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek expects Victor Osimhen to be back in action in a couple of weeks following his injury setback.

Osimhen sustained the injury during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool last week.

The striker featured for 45 minutes in the game, before he was replaced by Leroy Sané at the start of the second half.

The Nigeria international had a successful surgery in Istanbul on Monday.

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“He’s doing very well and had a successful operation,”Özbek said via Sabah.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint Germain 1.95 1xBet X Draw 4.17 1xBet Liverpool 3.8 1xBet

“We hope he can come back to play as soon as possible.”

Osimhen is expected to be out for action for around one month.

He will miss league matches against Trabzonspor, Göztepe, and Kocaelispor, as well as cup games against Gençlerbirliği.

By Adeboye Amosu



