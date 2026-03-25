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    Galatasaray President Confirms Osimhen’s Injury Return Date

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Osimhen Is The Biggest Striker In Turkish League --Ex Koln Star
    Osimhen

    Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek expects Victor Osimhen to be back in action in a couple of weeks following his injury setback.

    Osimhen sustained the injury during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool last week.

    The striker featured for 45 minutes in the game, before he was replaced by Leroy Sané at the start of the second half.

    The Nigeria international had a successful surgery in Istanbul on Monday.

    Read Also:Osimhen On Barcelona Radar As Alvarez Alternative

    “He’s doing very well and had a successful operation,”Özbek said via Sabah.

    “We hope he can come back to play as soon as possible.”

    Osimhen is expected to be out for action for around one month.

    He will miss league matches against Trabzonspor, Göztepe, and Kocaelispor, as well as cup games against Gençlerbirliği.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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