Osimhen On Barcelona Radar As Alvarez Alternative

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen Among Several Strikers Barcelona Are Eyeing

According to Barca Universal, the 27-year-old is among a number of strikers the Blaugrana are keeping tabs on as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico Madrid forward, Julian Alvarez is the top candidate to succeed Lewandowski, however, uncertainty remains over a possible move for the Argentina international, and Barcelona are evaluating alternative options for the striker’s position.

There are still a number of possibilities available within the club for the No. 9 position, all of which match the ideal profile.

Knowing that this is a position that would probably need reinforcement during the summer transfer window, Barça have been getting ready for a while.

Osimhen is one of the names on the table, though reports claim he is not seen to be the leading choice.

Read Also:Galatasaray Give Update On Osimhen’s Surgery

The Nigeria international is back in the spotlight after two successful seasons at Galatasaray, where he scored 56 goals in 70 games. His contract is valid until 2029.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atlético Madrid 3.2 1xBet X Draw 4.32 1xBet Barcelona 2.12 1xBet

Although Osimhen’s profile is valued, there are still issues with his temperament, which contributed to his exit from Napoli in 2024.

Vlahovic, Sesko No Longer Considered

Other forwards have reportedly been linked to Barcelona but are no longer being considered, according to the report.

Dusan Vlahovic has not extended his contract with Juventus despite recent talks, making him a possible bargain on the market.

The Catalan giants are not convinced he’s a good fit to spearhead the attack, even though he might come on a free transfer.

Benjamin Sesko left RB Leipzig for Manchester United in a €76.5 million transfer after being evaluated as a future prospect last year.

He hasn’t lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, though, and Barcelona are not considering him.

By Habeeb Kuranga



