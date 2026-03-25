Neymar Is Superior To Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe —Brazil World Cup Winner

Brazil legend and two-time World Cup winner Cafu has backed Neymar to lead Brazil to the 2026 World Cup, making a strong statement that the forward has more natural talent than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

According to him, the Santos player remains on a separate level compared to other stars of modern football.

“In my opinion, Neymar is greater than Lionel Messi. Messi’s level of commitment may be different, but from this generation, Neymar stands above everyone. He is superior to Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe,” he was quoted on gazetaexpress.com.

Cafu explained that Neymar’s advantage lies in his technical ability and wide repertoire of movements.

“Technically, he surpasses everyone. When we talk about commitment, we can mention Cristiano Ronaldo… but leave that aside. Neymar simply has more quality at his disposal,” he argued.

The legendary former defender added that Brazil must adapt their game to maximise Neymar’s impact, taking the example of Argentina with Messi.

“When Argentina played for Lionel Messi, they won trophies. In 2002, we played for Ronaldo and Rivaldo, while also helping Ronaldinho. Whereas Neymar emerged in a generation without that support and was forced to carry the burden alone,” he stressed.

According to Cafu, Neymar has been under constant pressure throughout his career.

“For 15 years he carried the whole burden on his own. Today there are players around him who can finally help him,” he added.

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Regarding Neymar’s role in the team and management by coach Carlo Ancelotti, Cafu praised his style.

“The coach manages the pressure very well. Neymar’s quality is not in doubt; even when he is not 100%, he decides the game. But his attitude within the group is essential,” he said.

The former Milan player also recalled an episode from his time in Italy to show Ancelotti’s discipline.

“There was a player who wasn’t training properly, and Ancelotti gathered the group and said clearly: ‘If you don’t train, there’s no question – you won’t play.’ The team immediately understood the message,” he revealed.



